“I would rather have my single life than endure a marriage without mutual respect” – BBNaija star, Tega

Reality TV star and actress, Tega, has stated that she would rather stay single than endure a marriage without mutual respect and understanding.

The mother of one, who recently revealed she and her husband, Ajeboh, had called it quits since 2020, stated this in an Instagram post following news of actress Funke Akindele’s marriage crash.

According to Tega, men do not endure in marriage; hence, she would prefer to live a fulfilling single life than put up with an abusive marriage without mutual respect.

Taking to her Insta-stories, she wrote,

“I’d rather have my single life than some of the ndi ‘my marriage will work or is working’ marriage, pls, I am of the 2% that will say no to rubbish.

Its either 100 investment or not, don’t come telling me I should endure, dear woman do not endure (if you like o), if you both aint bringing 100 to the table then gtfo. I can be a fool for u but if I don’t see same, I don go. Mutual respect and understanding its for me thanks”.

In other news, Tega has revealed why she claimed to be married in the house despite being separated before her participation in the reality show.

The mother of one who claimed she was married on the show faced heavy backlash from Nigerians on social media for being involved with fellow reality TV star, Boma. Many tagged her conduct on the show as a disrespect to the institution of marriage.

However, on Thursday night’s episode of the reunion show, Tega explained why she claimed she was married on the show.

According to her, claiming to be married was her strategy for the game.