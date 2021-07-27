Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom says he will rather die than surrender his land to the Fulani ‘who have made over a million homeless (people) in his state’.

Ortom disclosed this on Tuesday in Markudi, the state capital, while receiving the mission team of the Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known as Doctors without Borders.







The governor accused the Nigerian government of paying lip service to its fight against insecurity.

He maintained that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has the capacity to arrest killer herdsmen but has chosen to look the other way to fulfil an alleged agenda of ethnic cleansing.

He said, “Our people are dying, our women, mothers are being raped, our children can’t go to school, they are suffering.

“These criminals, they display themselves on social media, claiming they are here for an agenda to drive our people away and take over their land and also kill them. And they are here courtesy of Federal Government but for me, if they come, then I’m ready to die than to surrender my land to Fulani men. If God didn’t protect me, then I need no help from anybody.”

“The spate of insecurity has also led to increased internal displacement which is now commonplace in most parts of the nation’s food basket as statistics continue to swell on what seems to be a daily basis with many more communities sacked from their ancestral home by the persistent attacks with no hope in sight for their safe return home,” the governor added.

