I Would Have Being A Criminal If I Had Not Turned To Music – Wizkid

Award-winning Nigerian artiste, Wizkid has shared some of his experience while growing up.The singer during an interview with The - emphasized the importance of music in his life.

He explained that he began music from the church, his granddad’s Pentecostal church where ‘he and his cousins were choir boys’.

The father of four disclosed that he grew up in a chaotic but fun house dominated by women as the youngest of 11 children and his mother’s only son.

The singer explained that he grew up in Surulere, a middle class area with crime tendencies.

He noted that this was the reason why if he had not gone into music he would have ended up

As such, Wizzy reinforced that music went beyond being just a hubby for him but an escape plan to avoid the life of crime which is why he doesn’t ‘joke’ with it.

“Music was more than a hobby for me, more than a talent,” he says. “It was my escape. I was in the hood. It was either [music] or turn to crime. That’s why I don’t joke with music,” he said.

Frank Edward Endorses Peter ObiNigerian gospel singer, Frank Ugochukwu Edwards, better known as Frank Edwards, has publicly declared support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The songwriter and record producer took to his verified Twitter page on Monday to announce that come 2023, he would vote for the former Governor of Anambra State to become Nigeria’s next president, Naija News reports.

The singer’s tweet reads: “At this point, clearly and carefully, I will vote for Peter Obi. No matter what happens, at least I’ll be sure I tried to put my thumb of support in salvaging Nigeria.

“If at this point, people are already dodging events! What are we still talking about!!! Abeg Abeg”.

