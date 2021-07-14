i-wonder-why-nigerians-accept-me-despite-“despite-not-being-rich”—-president-buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he wonders why Nigerians accepted and voted for him “despite not being rich”.

President Buhari said this while restating his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, and he recalled his visits to the 36 States during the campaign for 2019 elections.

In his words ;

“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy, or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was. People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too. I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.”

The president further said Nigerians should congratulate themselves for being lucky to still remaining together despite challenges that could have torn everyone apart.