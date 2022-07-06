i-will-turn-osogbo-to-london-if-elected-as-governor,-says-adeleke

Ataoja warns against political attacks, disruption of peace

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Osun State election slated for next week Saturday, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday promised to transform the state capital, Osogbo, into London if elected.

He lamented the bastardising of the state, impoverishment of the people and denying of workers and pensioners their entitlements.

Adeleke, who stated this when he visited the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, at his palace during his campaign in the capital city, said: “The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has destroyed Osun. But I have come to rescue it. I am from a rich family and I will use my wealth to transform the state.

“Don’t allow them to deceive us again. Their deceit is coming to an end soon. Enough is enough. Osogbo remains the capital and we will continue to transform it. They have tried all they could to pitch Osogbo and Ede towns against each other. APC is rich in propaganda and they like twisting facts. Next week Saturday, after voting for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), just say bye-bye to hunger.

“Workers will enjoy during my time. The government has been subjecting Osun monarchs to suffering. I will build a secretariat for them in Osogbo.”

BUT reacting, Oba Olanipekun lamented pockets of politically-motivated attacks in the build up to the polls and warned that he would not allow any political party to disrupt the peace of his domain.

The monarch said: “I want to say it emphatically that anyone who disrupts peace in Osogboland won’t know peace. Anyone who wants to destroy this land won’t know peace. Go and tell them and let Asiri Eniba know that I won’t tolerate disruption of peace in my domain.

“Oyetola came here and he was not attacked. APC people visited my palace and the PDP members did not attack them. I want you people to know that PDP enthroned me.”