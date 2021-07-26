I Will Reposition NECO As A Credible, Internationally Acclaimed Exam Body – Prof Wushishi

The new NECO Registrar, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi.

The Registrar/Chief Executive, National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi has promised to reposition NECO to become a credible and internationally acclaimed examination body.

Prof. Wushishi made the promise on Monday while officially taking over the affairs of the Council from the Former Acting Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi.

He stated that “my desire is to make NECO surpass international standard which other international examination bodies will look onto, that is my mission to NECO”.

According to him, “I am not here to be biased in any way, rather I am here as a Nigerian, I will work with everybody to take NECO to the desired heights”.

The Registrar who acknowledged that there are challenges that needed to be tackled assured that with the support of all staff, the challenges are surmountable.

Prof. Wushishi assured the staff that their rewards and privileges would be given to them as at when due, but stressed that the management under his leadership would not hesitate to punish any staff found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

He solicited for the support of the management and staff to enable him to actualize his vision for the Council.

The Registrar who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for deeming him fit to be appointed as NECO Registrar, pledged to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Education and NECO Governing Board.

Earlier, the Former Acting Registrar, Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi had briefed the Registrar on the progress report on the on-going 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as well as another mandate of the Council.

Prof. Wushishi was on 12th July 2021 appointed as the substantive Registrar of NECO by President Muhammadu Buhari.