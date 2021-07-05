Home NEWS I will not allow you to join ‘mushroom clubs’ abroad – Pinnick warns NPFL players
I will not allow you to join ‘mushroom clubs’ abroad – Pinnick warns NPFL players

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has warned players based in the country, that he will not allow them move to “mushroom clubs” abroad.

Pinnick also urged football agents to stop taking players to unknown leagues in Europe.

Instead, he promised to help players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), join top clubs in major leagues.

Pinnick stated this while addressing home-based Super Eagles players in Los Angeles.

“If you’re living in Nigeria, you’re going to a top club.

“Villarreal, Valencia, Lille, and all those proud footballing clubs and not to one mushroom club that you’re better off,” he said as quoted by Brila.net.

Nigeria vs Mexico: Rohr is difficult to impress – Pinnick warns players

