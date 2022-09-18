‘I will kill officers if they don’t let me out’: Woman assaults, threatens MPD officers, police say

During the arrest, the woman bit one of the officers and used her fingernails to scratch the officer’s face.

On Jul. 27 at approximately 9:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Castalia Street and Person Avenue.

A woman who wasn’t involved in the accident, later identified as Jayanta Greenwood, kept pushing up against MFD staff and was told multiple times to step back.

Greenwood told one of the MPD officers, “I will kick your a**,” court documents showed.

The woman swung at one of the officers, then was later forced to the ground and taken into an MPD police car.

While in the car, Greenwood kicked the passenger side window and used her phone to call 911.

Greenwood said she would “kill officers if they didn’t let me out,” during the call with dispatch, according to an affidavit.

Police used a restraining device on Greenwood’s legs to prevent damage to government property, and also prevent injury to Greenwood.

During the restraint, Greenwood bit one of the officers on the right arm and scratched his face with her fingernails, police said.

Jayanta Greenwood was arrested and charged with 3 counts of assault to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and 911 calls in non-emergency situations.

