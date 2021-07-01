i-will-expose-your-favourite-celebs:-ubi-franklin-says-as-he-addresses-people-who-call-him-father-abraham

Nigerian Talent manager, Ubi Franklin, decided to start the new month on a violent note as he dropped threats on social media

In a recent post on Instagram, Franklin noted that people were quick to label him because of his kids but their favourite celebrities are not saints either

The young man noted that he will soon expose someone who has multiple women but still used him as a joke while hosting an award recently

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, is well known for being in the news courtesy of his baby mamas, he has four of them under his belt.

Taking to his Instagram page, he addressed people who have labelled him father Abraham because he has four kids from different women while praising their faves who are also guilty of the same thing.

Ubi Franklin has four kids from four different baby mamas

Ubi ready to spill secrets

The talent manager noted that there are many celebrities who are sugar daddies and sponsors for their numerous side chicks but he has been calm because he is a decent person.

He continued by saying that people make it look like he is the first person to have kids in the country and since everyone is petty, he will start posting sugar girls and their daddies.

Ubi noted that he will soon post the photo of a man who has numerous women on his hands but likes to use him as the centre of his jokes which he recently did at an award show.

He also told people to stay in their lane as all he needs to do is to post pictures and his DM will be full of secrets and reports.

He simply captioned the post with:

“Make una no try me o.”

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions followed Ubi’s post as people dropped their remarks in the comment section.

Read some comments below:

Mrchidozie:

“My brother cut Chain, bring the violence on.”

Thejenniferrowland:

“Ubi is choosing violence this new month.”

Ola_mi_dun_28:

“Make everybody open each other yansh.”

Yekaso:

“Be calming down. If it’s your turn to answer father Abraham just endure it. Tomorrow will be another person turn.”

Janet_chinwe_ibeh:

“This table will turn upside-down and nothing will be hidden. Lol.”

Ubi Franklin counters 4th baby mama’s claims

Franklin took to social media to fire back at his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, who made damaging claims about him on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram story, the father of four shared screenshots of some of his messages with Sandra.

He also posted payment proof showing that he sponsored his Dubai trip himself.

The music executive was forced to share his own side of events after Sandra made claims that she sent money to Ubi’s baby mama in South Africa and that he also cloned her cards and never refunded money for their plane tickets.

Source: .