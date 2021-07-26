I was supposed to be part of BBNaija Lockdown – Jay Paul – P.M. News

Jay Paul

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother . season 6 housemate, Jay Paul has revealed that he was supposed to be among ‘Lockdown’ housemates.

Paul said this during his first introduction with the male housemates of ‘Shine Ya Eye’ kicked off edition on Saturday night.

He, however, said he was turned back 45 minutes from climbing the stage, but failed to reveal the reason for this action.

Paul added that he has also auditioned four times before entering the show this year.

He said: “I almost got into the house last year but was sent back 45mins from climbing the stage.

“A lot of things happened and I had to go back.

“When I went to the hotel, I was on my bed in my suit out of shock for hours.”

He added that it was a tough time for him but his family helped him pull through.

“It was a hard moment for me but my family was there for me,” Paul added.

Paul is a 29-year-old Lagos-based musician and actor.

He believes the Big Brother . House will be the perfect opportunity to help boost his already fledgling career in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to him, he is “entertaining, confident, playful, honest and friendly”.