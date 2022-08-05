I was not convicted for fraud – Ogun PDP senatorial candidate, Aderinokun

Ogun Central PDP Senatorial District candidate, Olumide Aderinokun has denied claims that he was arrested, arraigned and convicted for alleged fraud.

During the week, there were unconfirmed reports that Aderinokun was in jail for allegedly selling a property of the Lagos State Government to unsuspecting members of the public.

But Aderinokun described the rumour as baseless, defamatory and unfounded, blaming some All Progressives Congress (APC) members for spreading fake news.

According to him, “the move being sponsored by some APC media influencers to tarnish his image is dead plan on arrival.”

Speaking through his media aide, Taiye Taiwo, the senatorial candidate explained that as a real estate developer, he had a business dispute with the Lagos State Government, which later became a legal matter.

While stating that the government took the matter to court, Aderinokun said he was never convicted of any crime before the case was dismissed.

“There was a business dispute between Chief Aderinokun and Lagos State Government in 2017, it was later taken to a State High Court by the Lagos State Government.

“In the first hearing of the case, the court granted Chief Aderinokun bail and the conditions were instantly met by his sureties and he did not step into Kirikiri prison as widely reported.

“After further appearances in court, the case was discontinued and dismissed in the Lagos State High Court, pursuant to section 71 of the ACJI 2021 (as amended),” he said.

Taiwo maintained that Aderinokun and the people of Ogun Central were not deterred by the malicious steps being taken by those he called the opposition.

Their plan, he said, was to stop the people’s mandate in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that the plan had failed already.