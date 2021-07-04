“I was kicked out of Miss Nigeria contest” – Linda Ikeji

Nigerian celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeja took to her Instagram page to give a touching recount of how her dreams of becoming Miss Nigeria in 2003 was short-lived as she was evicted from the show.

The mother of one, in her post, shared that she broke down immensely after realizing she didn’t make top 10 pageants.

According to Linda, that night was one of the worst nights of her life as she felt all hope was lost for her. She went on to share how she cried for days before she made a resolve to move on with her life.

Sharing a throwback photo of her and other contestants on stage during the grande finale of the event, she wrote,