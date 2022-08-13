Home NEWS I was humbled by warm welcome at RCCG Redemption City – Peter Obi
I was humbled by warm welcome at RCCG Redemption City – Peter Obi

by News
Peter Obi, Labour Party flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election, has acknowledged the reception he received on Friday at Redeemed Christian Church of God camp.

bioreports earlier reported that the former Anambra governor was at the RCCG Redemption City formerly called Redemption Camp on Friday night for its ongoing convection tagged Perfect Jubilee.

According to a video which trended earlier on Saturday, Obi’s introduction at the church was greeted with loud cheers from participants of the event, which was tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’.

Speaking 9j the development, Obi in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, said he was humbled by the warm welcome he received at the event.

He wrote, “Sharing moments of true worship last night with a great congregation at the RCCG Convention was a special experience of joy, strength and love for me.

“I was humbled by the warm welcome, but above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the midst of the brethren.”

