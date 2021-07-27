“I was diagnosed with a condition and it was the toughest season of my life” – Billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Tolani shares how she’s struggled this past year

Billionaire heiress, Tolani Otedola has taken to her Instagram page to share the challenging journey she’s had to face over the past year.
According to her, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to fight for her life — this caused her to be inactive on social media but now, she’s thankful for life that she’s able to bounce back.
Sharing a recent photo of herself, she wrote,
For over a year now, I’ve been very social media shy… life shy if I’m being honest. Last year l was diagnosed with a condition & it was the toughest season of my life.. But with God and some really special people by my side, I made it through.
I grow stronger every day, and the worst of it has passed… but there have been a few aftereffects of my treatment, one of which has greatly affected my confidence… because it’s quite obvious.
Being in an industry that places a high value on appearance, I found myself unable to reconcile taking medication that helped my mind but affected my weight.
I fought with all my heart to be here, and I’ve been feeling quite down that this one ridiculous thing is keeping me hidden. I’m alive! And what a blessing that is, especially in a season where so many people lost loved ones.
I also understood something today… that to stay self conscious about my outer appearance, is to undervalue my inner healing… it’s an injustice to my mind, body & God given creativity. To look in the mirror and be embarrassed of my scars is to disregard how I got them and belittle what I’ve survived.
Many of you guys send me words of encouragement prayers, it means so much. I’m loving making music and slowly making my way back. Thank you for remaining… Gods love & light 🤍