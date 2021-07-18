Home NEWS I warned Nigerians in 2015 about this ‘evil’ govt – Bishop Oyedepo
NEWSNews Africa

I warned Nigerians in 2015 about this ‘evil’ govt – Bishop Oyedepo

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
i-warned-nigerians-in-2015-about-this-‘evil’-govt-–-bishop-oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, President and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as evil filled with wilderness.

The world’s second richest pastor made the remark on Sunday during a sermon at the church’s headquarters, Canaanland, Ota in Ogun State.

Oyedepo who was speaking on the power of prophecy, said he warned Nigerians in 2015 prior to President Buhari’s victory, stressing that some fellows were angered by his prophecy until they are now faced with the reality.

In his words, “I am privileged to be among the few God shows things long before they happen.

“Some fellows were upset with me when I was talking against this evil government.

“I told this Nation, you are heading for trouble: 2015. Are they in trouble or in turbulence? Turbulence.

“I saw the wickedness of the wicked being forced on the land. Now no direction, no motion.

“When a Prophet speaks, he speaks the heart of God”.

Bishop Oyedepo states position on partisan politics, joining political party

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NDLEA arrests Anambra drug kingpin, recovers 548,000 tramadol...

Leave our land, protesting Delta women tell Fulani...

IGP charges Abuja woman for allegedly blackmailing ex-Imo...

Bishop Oyedepo states position on partisan politics, joining...

Austria probes reports of Havana Syndrome among US...

Pilot dies in fall from hot air balloon,...

Ready to vacation again? This TikTok travel guru...

Eid-el-Kabir: Giant Sheep Sells For $3,600 In Senegal

Earth’s Richest Man Bezos To Blast Off Into...

Fuel Truck Blast Kills 13 In Kenya

Leave a Reply