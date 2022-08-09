Home NEWS “I wanted to raise N5m ransom to free my mother from bandits” – Kaduna woman nabbed with drugs by NDLEA says
"I wanted to raise N5m ransom to free my mother from bandits" – Kaduna woman nabbed with drugs by NDLEA says

A 35-year-old lady, Jatau Lydia Lami, who was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for drug trafficking claims she wanted to raise N5m ransom to pay bandits as she blamed her action on them.

The mother of three was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for attempting to export 1,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg concealed in her luggage to Istanbul, Turkey via a Turkish Airline flight on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The suspect hails from Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State and lives in Istanbul, Turkey with her family.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, August 7, stated that the suspect blamed her action on pressure to raise N5million ransom to free her mother from the captivity of bandits who kidnapped her since June.

