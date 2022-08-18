Home NEWS “I wanted to deliver her spiritually” – Ekiti Prophet who raped 13-year-old girl and threatened her with madness claims
"I wanted to deliver her spiritually" – Ekiti Prophet who raped 13-year-old girl and threatened her with madness claims

Adeleye Akingbaso, the Ekiti-based Prophet who raped a 13-year-old girl and threatened her with madness if she tells anyone, has revealed why he carried out the dastardly act.

It was earlier reported that the man was arrested by men of the Ekiti State Police Command after being accused of defiling the minor when her mother was not at home.

He was thereafter arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, where the presiding judge ordered that he should be remanded in prison till the next court hearing.

The Spokeperson of the command, DSP Abutu Sunday, has in a statement on Thursday, August 18, said Prophet Akingbaso claimed he wanted to conduct spiritual deliverance on the little girl before unlawfully having carnal knowledge of her.

The statement reads in part,

Investigation revealed that the suspect, on noticing that the victim’s mother had left home for a vigil in the Church, sneaked into their room and committed the act, claiming that he intended to spiritually deliver the victim. He further promised to attack her spiritually if she informs her mother.

“The suspect initially absconded after committing the offence but was later arrested by the Police. During interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime and was arraigned accordingly.”

