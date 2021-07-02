‘i-want-to-talk-about-happy-things’:-biden-cuts-off-questions-on-afghanistan

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers and their 2020 World Series Championship in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on 2 July, 2021. The president has said he does not want to talk about ‘negative’ things during a presser on Friday 2 July, 2021. (bioreports via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden cut off reporters on Friday after being questioned about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying he would rather talk about “happy things”.

The president had sought to tout a strong employment report released on Friday, but instead faced questions on fears that the situation in Afghanistan could unravel into civil war amid the exit of American troops.

Mr Biden, who met with Afghan leaders last week, said he did not want to take “negative” questions and would rather focus on the Fourth of July weekend.

“I want to talk about happy things, man” he said after being asked repeatedly about Afghanistan during a press conference to celebrate last month’s job growth.

Asked a fourth time about Afghanistan, Mr Biden said: “I’m not gonna answer any more questions on Afghanistan… it’s Fourth of July [weekend].”

The president said he would answer questions on less “happy” affairs next week.

“You guys are asking me questions that I’ll answer next week. But this is a holiday weekend” he said. “I’m going to celebrate it. There’s great things happening.”

Touting June’s job growth, Mr Biden said: “The economy’s growing faster than anytime in 40 years, we’ve got a record number of new jobs”.

He also noted that “Covid deaths are down 90%,” while “wages are up faster than anytime in 15 years”.

“We’re bringing out our bring our troops home, we have all across America people are going to ballgames and doing good things,” he said.

The president said he would “answer all of your negative questions, not negative – your .imate questions” next week after the Fourth of July weekend.

Mr Biden had announced plans in April for US troops to be out of Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the US invasion following the 9/11 terror attacks.

However, as US troops move out, the Taliban has claimed to have captured more than 100 of over 400 districts across the country.

Mr Biden said on Friday that he believes Afghanistan will be able to “sustain a government” in the event of a heightened Taliban assault after US troops exit.

Asked about the US Air Force supporting Afghanistan, he said “we can be value-added but the Afghans are going to have to be able to do it themselves with the air force they have.”

