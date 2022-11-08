´I want to destroy this stereotype´ – Zinchenko urges Arsenal to look beyond top-four battle

Oleksandr Zinchenko has called on Arsenal to aim higher than a spot in the Premier League’s top four, saying the Gunners’ fans deserve to see them challenge champions Manchester City.

Arsenal hold a two-point lead over City at the Premier League summit following their 1-src win at Chelsea on Sunday – their third successive victory in meetings with ‘big six’ rivals.

Zinchenko collected four Premier League medals before swapping City for Arsenal in July, and wants the Gunners to adopt the mentality of title contenders.

“It starts in the dressing room and it’s on the pitch as well,” Zinchenko said following the win at Stamford Bridge.

“We are trying to push each other, we are trying to help each other. I think this is the right way to do it.

“We have a dream, we believe that we can achieve something this season. Let’s see what is going to happen.

“I can feel that this group of people, they are special. Starting from our staff and then all the people on our training ground, our fans, we believe in ourselves, every single game.

“I got used to hearing that Arsenal were top four. I would say that I really want to kill and destroy this stereotype.

“We need to look further, and I think this team, this group of people, the fans, they deserve more. That’s what we need to do. We need hard work in this and let’s see at the end of season.

“You ask me if we can challenge Manchester City. Of course, they are an amazing team, but you never know what can happen in football. We need to go step by step with every single game.”

Arsenal’s return of 34 points from their first 13 games is their highest tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign.

It is one point more than Arsene Wenger’s famous Invincibles team had managed at the same stage of the 2srcsrc3-src4 season.