I want new Roma contract – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has said he already wants a new contract with Roma.

The 58-year-old was officially unveiled as the Serie A club’s new manager on Friday.

Mourinho was welcomed by a crowd of passionate supporters at their Trigoria training complex.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss signed a three-year deal with Roma at the start of May, but sees himself staying beyond that length of time.

He said: “Hopefully success arrives with me because the contract is a three-year contract – my first with AS Roma. Maybe there is a second one day.

Mourinho confirmed as Roma’s new manager

“It’s a job where you can only get better until the day where you lose your motivation which I think is the only thing that can make a football coach decide to stop or it’s not enough or to stop learning. That’s not my case. I’m very far from it.

“I’m learning every day so I think I’m much better. And it’s one thing to come to a country for the first time where you arrive in level zero and you have everything to learn about it. In my case of course that’s not the case.

“I know Italy as a country and as a football culture. I know something about Roma because in my Italian time Roma was the real rival and the team which was close to us fighting for the titles.”