“I thought I’d spend just two weeks in the house” – BBNaija Winner, Laycon

Nigerian singer and Big Brother . “Lockdown” winner, Laycon has revealed that he never crossed his mind that he will win the popular reality show.

Laycon said he didn’t see himself winning, that he felt he would just spend a week or two until the viewers feel he’s too boring and decide to vote him out.

Laycon said he did not even expect to win, although he made the finale, and it was until Ebuka called his name, that was when it dawned on him that he’d won.

Related Posts Tacha congratulate’s #BB. winner, Laycon.

BB.: I’m your friend from Nursery school – Man tells BB. winner, Laycon

#BB.: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Laycon outside the house

“Send me some money” – Davido teases BB. winner, Laycon (video)

#BB.: Here’s how viewers voted to crown Laycon the winner!