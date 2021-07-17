Home ENTERTAINMENT “I thought I taught them to be classy” – Bobrisky reacts to video of some slay queens being bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial (video)
Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has reacted to the viral video of some “uninvited slay queens” being bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial on Friday, July 16th.

The video captured the moment the slay queens were stopped by bouncers when they were trying to gain entry to the event and it has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

Bobrisky has also shared his thoughts on the video as he chided the ladies for not being “classy”.

The controversial crossdresser, who held a series of classes on how to be classy months ago, expressed disappointment in the ladies and stated that he is embarrassed on their behalf.

Sharing the video, Bobrisky wrote,

“When I was teaching Bob code 101 where were dis ones 🙄🙄🙄


See them in Oba hustling 😩


I thought I taught them how to be classy see what they are doing here mtcwwww


I’m embarrassed”

See the video below;

