Home NEWS ‘I think we probably should stop the conversation right there’: Mask question nearly ends interview
NEWSNews America

‘I think we probably should stop the conversation right there’: Mask question nearly ends interview

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘i-think-we-probably-should-stop-the-conversation-right-there’:-mask-question-nearly-ends-interview

Covid-19 masks schools guidance Victor Blackwell nr vpx_00000000

Covid-19 masks schools guidance Victor Blackwell nr vpx_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    See why Victor Blackwell nearly ended interview about masks

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

CNN’s Victor Blackwell interviews a mother who is against requiring masks in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Source: CNN

Coronavirus (15 Videos)

Covid-19 masks schools guidance Victor Blackwell nr vpx_00000000.png

See why Victor Blackwell nearly ended interview about masks

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic, July 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Vaccine passports raise questions in US as other countries require them

Sara Holton Gard wants officials to set a mask rule for all that would make it easier to enforce.

Debate escalates over masks as the start of school year approaches

‘Pure nonsense’: Deconstructing common myths about the vaccine

Dr. Michael Bolding vpx

Hear doctor’s emotional plea for people to get vaccinated

Republican governor balks at Covid-19 mandates as state’s cases soar

Dr. Fauci NIH research China Tapper sotu vpx _00023404.png

Dr. Fauci weighs in on if US should collaborate with Wuhan labs in future

Patients rest in a hallway in an emergency room area.

US Covid-19 cases rise 65% in 1 week

This man is vaccinated, but he got Covid-19

A boy receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Clalit Healthcare Services in the Israeli city of Holon near Tel Aviv on June 21, 2021, as Israel begins coronavirus vaccination campaign for 12 to 15-year-olds. - Israel is now urging more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

CDC warns of ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

Mom pleads with people to get vaccine after unvaccinated daughter’s death

See NYC mayor’s message to unvaccinated healthcare workers

Fauci warns about ‘smoldering outbreak’ of Covid-19 without vaccinations

Dr. Fauci reacts to new student mask guidance

Am I a danger to my own child?: Cooper presses Surgeon General on Covid-19 transmission

Emergency personnel wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while leaving an hospital clinic emergency room during a new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)

New Covid-19 cases increasing in all 50 states amid vaccination lag

See More

Newsroom

CNN’s Victor Blackwell interviews a mother who is against requiring masks in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Robinhood reveals new investigation hours before its IPO

Gold medalist shares concerns she has for Biles

IMF Managing Director: Vaccine inequality is ‘not good...

US sells one-of-a-kind copy of Wu-Tang Clan album...

CDC tells vaccinated Americans in Covid hot spots...

Why do vaccinated people need to mask? See...

Swastika found carved into elevator at US State...

Man’s plan to walk on water from Florida...

Hubble finds water vapor around Jupiter’s moon Ganymede

Requirement for all federal employees to get vaccine...

Leave a Reply