Ghana’s coach, Otto Addo has admitted that he made mistakes with his first-half line-up in the match that Ghana played against Brazil.It could be recalled that the Black Stars played a friendly match with Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022, and after the match, the Black Stars were beaten 3-0.

All goals came during the first-half of the match and many Ghanaians were of the view that the first-half squad was nothing to write home about.

The second-half was much better as the team played with some vigor and this came after the introduction of Mohammed Salisu as well as Inaki Williams.

In his post-match analysis, Coach Otto Atto was asked whether he will pick the same starting 11 and his response was;

“I think I made mistakes, I learnt a lot more about my players, and picking the next 11 will depend on the performance in the next game.”

Some reactions from Ghanaians are;

@KofiAwortwe4 – This is never a mistake!,.he intentionally picked that lineup knowing fully the worst it is,.how can Dede Ayew play a midfield double pivot role against an attacking team like Brazil,he did it once here n tried to repeat that ,.it’s never a mistake

@divine_banks – That means this line up wasn’t based on performance

@BekoeIshmaeI – When your coach is a part time coach, it take match days for him to properly know his players and profile them 😪😪😪

@Nanayeboah12 – Kwasia kasa seiiii😡😡😡….He didn’t make mistakes biaaa..He was just afraid to bench Dede and play Ludus at 10…Coward!!!!!!!!!

