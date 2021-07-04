I Stole Our School Bus To Please My Wife – Driver

Kazeem Badmus

A 48-year-old school driver, Olalekan Adejumo, has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force in Ajah area of Lagos after stealing a school bus in Osogbo, the State of Osun Capital.

Adejumo, who was paraded at the Police Headquarters, in Osogbo, on Tuesday, confessed that he stole the school bus of Criterion Nursery and Primary School, Kelebe area, Osogbo.

He further disclosed that after stealing the school bus, he drove it to Lagos where he was using it for commercial purposes.

Addressing newsmen, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode said: “On July 8, 2021 at about 8:30 AM, the complainant reported at the Dugbe Divisional Police Headquarters that he employed the service of one Adejumo Moruf Olalekan of Oke-Baale, area, Osogbo to drive his unregistered Suzuki Mini Bus, conveying pupils of Criterion Nursery and Primary School Kelebe, Osogbo but on getting to his house in the early hours of that day, he discovered that the said driver had disappeared with the vehicle.

“Investigations led us to Ajah area of Lagos State and Adejumo was arrested with the school bus which he had registered in his name and was using it for commercial purpose in Lagos State.”

The suspect spoke with newsmen, stating that he stole the vehicle in order to please his wife who took away his children two years ago.

He said: “My wife took my children away from my house two years ago when I could not discharge my responsibility as a father again. That affected me and I started working as a driver. I stole the school bus so that I could use it for commercial means and get money to please my wife and children.”