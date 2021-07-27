Home hearsay “I started in a one room apartment” – Nigerian man celebrates as he buys an exquisite house in Canada
"I started in a one room apartment" – Nigerian man celebrates as he buys an exquisite house in Canada

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
A Nigerian man, simply identified as Dr Okparaku, has shared his inspiring story on social media after he acquired a new home in Canada.

According to him, he first stayed in a one-room apartment and worked small jobs to survive and sponsor his education when he initially migrated to the North American country.

Dr Okparaku, who is now the latest homeowner in Canada, encouraged people to celebrate their small wins because the little efforts will eventually pay off with God on their side.

Sharing a photo of the house, he wrote,

– I started in this country in a 1 room apartment.

– Hustled small jobs to eat and pay school fees

Trekked in the rain, sun and cold

Celebrate your small wins and with God on your side, you will make progress in life.

This is my story… Be encouraged.

Cheers to MORE!”

