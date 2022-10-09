Naturally talented Ghanaian act and entertainer, Ankamah Nicholas, known within the showbiz circles as Ramz Nic has sparked reactions with his latest social media post.The multifaceted musician, songwriter, producer and performing artiste has taken to his official social media pages to state that, he’s the pioneer of the now popular music genre, Afrobeat in Ghana.

In a post sighted on Facebook by -, the ‘Happy Yourself‘ hit-maker mentioned that, he was the first artiste to record an Afrobeat project in Ghana, but as an independent act, he couldn’t handle the promotion.

ALSO: Amaka Should Have Congratulated Me Despite Our Issues – PhynaRamz Nic who has been off the music scene for a while stated that, he would return to the music scene to take his spot. He wrote; “Honestly Speaking , I started Afrobeat in Ghana But those days as an independent artist, wasn’t easy nd it wasn’t a ‘“popular genre “ We are coming back in a grand style 🌎 Everyone has their time 🙌🥂💰“. See screenshot below.

MEANWHILE: On Thursday, October 6, 2022, raving Ghanaian act, Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, professionally called, Black Sherif published his hugely awaited studio album, “The Villian I Never Was”.

Prior to the release of the masterpiece, Black Sherif on Friday, September 22, 2022 dropped an amazing piece of music dubbed, ‘Soja’ which happens to be track 4 off ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album.

‘The Villain I Never Was’ which happens to be his debut studio album comes in a package of 14 tracks with a feature from Grammy winning recording and performing artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally called, Burna Boy.

The album features his monster hit tunes, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ and ‘Second Sermon Remix’. Black Sherif is having a good run with the debut body of work as 12 tracks from the album in less that 24 hours of its release occupies a spot on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.

Two songs missing from the charts are the previously released, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ and ‘Second Sermon Remix’. See screenshots below.

