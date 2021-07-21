Home WORLD NEWS I spent 7 nights in a 185-square-foot, windowless room on the Carnival Vista, where no space was left unused. Take a look inside.
WORLD NEWS

I spent 7 nights in a 185-square-foot, windowless room on the Carnival Vista, where no space was left unused. Take a look inside.

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
i-spent-7-nights-in-a-185-square-foot,-windowless-room-on-the-carnival-vista,-where-no-space-was-left-unused-take-a-look-inside.

A interior shot of the cruise ship cabin and a selfie in front of the cruise ship shot.

I spent seven nights in a 185-square-foot room on the Carnival Vista. Monica Humphries/Insider

  • I booked an interior room on the Carnival Vista, the first Carnival cruise to leave the US since 2020.

  • During my seven-night stay on the ship, I spent each night in a 185-square-foot room.

  • I was worried I’d feel cramped in the windowless room, but every inch of space was used.

  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I’m was one of Carnival Cruise’s vaccinated passengers on the first ship to set sail out of the US in the last 16 months.

A selfie aboard the Carnival Vista.

On the seven-night cruise, I spent each night in one of the ship’s 723 interior staterooms on the cruise’s 15 decks.

An arrow points to the location of my room on a map of the ship.

When I learned the windowless room was only 185 square feet, I was a bit apprehensive about the seven-night stay.

The Carnival Vista cruise ship.

When I arrived at my room on the first day, I retrieved my key from my room’s “mailbox,” where crew members left notes and messages throughout my stay.

An arrow points to a nook where my key was waiting for me upon arrival.

Upon stepping inside my cabin, I was surprised by how spacious it felt. Every inch of space was utilized and there was just enough room for a bed, two nightstands, storage unit, vanity, bathroom, and closet.

An interior shot of the cruise cabin.

Before I arrived, my stateroom attendant had pushed my two twin beds together to create a king-size bed – an upgrade from my queen bed back home.

A shot that shows two twin=sized beds. pushed together.

On each side of the bed was a small nightstand, which had a lamp and storage space.

Photos of the closed and open night stand.

The only bummer? The outlets were behind the bed, which made charging my phone and laptop a bit of a struggle.

An arrow points to an unreachable outlet behind my bed. The only other outlets were on the vanity.

An arrow points to an unreachable outlet behind my bed. The only other outlets are on the vanity. Monica Humphries/Insider

One of my favorite features was the light switch above the headboard. Each night I didn’t have to worry about getting out of bed to turn off the lights.

An arrow points to a light switch above the middle of the bed's headboard.

There was also a vanity with a lighted mirror near the bed.

A lighted vanity.

The vanity had a phone, the only outlets I spotted in the room (besides the one behind the bed), a USB charging port, and a hairdryer.

Arrows points to the cruise cabin's outlets and hairdryer.

One of the few changes I noticed due to COVID-19 restrictions were paperless menus. Instead of a printout room-service menu, there’s a QR code you can scan to place an order.

A QR code that pulls up the room service menu.

There was a closet near the entrance to my room. The first half had hangers, and the second half had drawers and a small safe. This was plenty of space for a week’s worth of clothing.

Inside the cruise cabin's closet.

Near the bed, there was a TV and more storage space.

The room had a TV and more storage.

On the first day, I was surprised that I couldn’t find a mini fridge in the room. Then I discovered it under the TV.

An image of the minifridge inside the cabinet.

While the room didn’t feel cramped, the bathroom did. There was a small sink, shower, and an airplane-like toilet.

An image shows the cruise cabin's bathroom, sink, and shower.

Inside the shower, there were spots for your own toiletries along with shower gel for guests.

The interior of the small shower.

The shower was small, and it was nearly impossible to avoid getting water all over the bathroom floor. Luckily, the entire bathroom was waterproof.

Arrows points to water drains inside and outside of the bathroom shower.

There was plenty of shelving for all my toiletries.

Six arrows point to six shelves in the bathroom for toiletry storage.

The thing that’s surprised me most about my room was that – besides the paperless room-service menu – there were few signs of COVID precautions. When I arrived, I expected hand sanitizer or alcohol wipes for my stay.

A wide-angle image of my cabin room.

In the evening after my arrival, my stateroom attendant put out a pamphlet, which touched on general safety, mask requirements, and other COVID protocols to consider when visiting ports.

The information page received during our first afternoon.

Overall, the room had plenty of space for one person, but I imagine it’d be a little tight for a couple or family.

A selfie inside the cruise cabin.

If you have questions about cruising this summer or want to know what a certain experience aboard the Carnival Vista was like post-vaccine, email me at mhumphries@insider.com.

An aerial view of one of Carnival Vista's pools.

Read the original article on Insider

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Authorities in Cuba begin to punish young protesters...

White Alabama councilman who used N-word at a...

How hot is Miami’s housing market? See how...

Jeb Bush retweets 1960 photo of Cuban execution...

Senate GOP votes against their $1 trillion infrastructure...

DaBaby’s show got canceled at this Miami Beach...

These restaurants in Miami Beach and Key West...

Russia launches lab module to International Space Station

Major drug companies reach landmark $26bn US opioid...

Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in...

Leave a Reply