I set Baba Ijesha up – Princess

Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, today explained to the Lagos State Special Offences Court how she set up her embattled colleague, Olanrewaju ‘Baba Ijesha’ Omiyinka.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for alleged sexual assault involving a minor.

On Monday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo admitted the Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) footage which captured the incident as evidence.

Explaining how the CCTV was set up in the house, Princess said: “The CCTV man, Mr. Brown set up the CCTV in the house. He owns a surveillance company. I don’t know the name, I only know Mr. Brown. I didn’t know the make of the CCTV camera used.

“I have spiritual problems”- Baba Ijesha confesses to molesting a teenager [VIDEO]

“Immediately I moved to the house, my landlord advised me to put a CCTV in the house, after asking for the price, I felt it was too high,” she told the court.

“On Monday, 19th April 2021, I invited Baba Ijesha to my house for a script conference, which he did. Unknown to him, there were CCTV planted in my house.”

When Princess was asked why she left the foster daughter with Baba Ijesha despite the prior allegation, she said: “The initial plan was to confront him but in the process, I knew it could get violent, the installation was to capture if the scene would get violent.

“I did not believe he (Baba Ijesha) would repeat the same function now that she is grown.”

Baba Ijesha: Arrest those connected to CCTV footage – Yomi Fabiyi tells police

