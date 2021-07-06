The Senior Pastor of Divine Mercy Church, Olatobiloba Peters, has prophesied that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu will die in the custody of Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS).

According to the pastor who said this on Tuesday, IPOB members, then declared war on President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigeria to avenge his death.







The cleric, however, appealed to everyone to pray against this prophecy so that it may not come to pass, adding that Buhari and the DSS should treat Kanu’s matter with care.

He warned that Kanu’s matter could trigger the mother of all violence in Nigeria.

According to bioreports, Peters said, “I see his followers declaring war on the president and Nigerians as vengeance. Nigeria is at a junction.

“I will advise those in power to handle this case carefully because one misstep could trigger the mother of all violence in Nigeria, his group are seriously aggrieved and planning seriously.

“As a man of God, I say Kanu should be treated with care because I see he is currently fragile and his death would have serious repercussions.

“This government should take my words seriously because I see great danger ahead if things are not handled carefully.”

Prior to Kanu’s rearrest, Peters had disclosed that the IPOB leader may not live till the end of 2021.

Kanu, the leader of pro-Biafra secessionist group, IPOB, was abducted in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria over a week ago.

Subsequently, he was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court last Tuesday.

He is currently in the custody of the DSS, after the Nyaku ruled that he should be kept with the secret police till July 26 for the next hearing on his case.