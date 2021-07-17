i-said-yes:-actress-ini-dima-okojie-set-to-walk-down-the-aisle,-flaunts-engagement-ring

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie has taken to social media to celebrate as she recently got engaged to the love of her life

Ini shared several photos from the moment as she penned in details how they met and how the journey has been for them

The actress also shared a video of how the proposal went down as she shed happy tears in the midst of the people she loves

Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie has left the singles club as she recently took to social media to announce her engagement to the love of her life, Abasi.

The movie star shared photos on her Instagram page revealing the first time they met and how the relationship has blossomed ever since.

Ini Dima-Okojie shares photos and video from her engagement

From maltesers to love

In the lengthy post the actress shared, she disclosed that her first contact with her soon to be husband was because of maltesers.

She continued by saying that he had always been a fan and even though she pushed back and it took her a long time to come around, he stayed.

The actress praised her man with beautiful words and expressed her readiness to do life with Abasi.

Excerpt from the post read:

“About two years ago, on one random day I was ranting on my Insta stories about not being able to find fresh crispy maltesers in Lagos (they are one of my fave chocolates). Next thing, I get an email from an Abasi titled ‘Maltesers from London’ saying he saw my rant on Instagram and he was in London at the time and would love to send some maltesers to my manager or representative’s address. One week later I got a whole bag filled with maltesers.”

See the post below:

In another post, Ini shared a video of the moment her man proposed, and how a cheeky date became a wedding to plan.

“I SAID YES!! What I thought was going to be a cute cheeky date with my boo turned out to be the night that he asked me to be his wife in the presence of all the people that I love. (Eeeek I still can’t believe it).’

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress in the comment section, read some comments gathered below:

Sharonooja:

“My boo getting you to do your nails was the most tactful thing!!!! Love you guys so much ,God bless you both again and again. congrats for the hundredth time.”

Jemimaosunde:

“Congratulations Iniiii!”

Thedorathybachor:

“Awwww congratulations my darling. This is so beautiful.”

Tokemakinwa:

“Whoooohooooopppppp congratulations.”

Adesuaetomi:

“Congratulationsssssss Iniiiii. So happy for you.”

Denolagrey:

“Omg!! Congratulations!!!!!”

