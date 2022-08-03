I respected senior players – Ikpeba hits out at Osimhen again

Former Nigeria striker, Victor Ikpeba, has again hit out at Napoli’s Victor Osimhen over his attitude.

Ikpeba, speaking during an interview with Comfort 95.1FM, claimed that although he was always outspoken as a player, he respected his senior colleagues.

The former Monaco player again insisted that he has no personal issues with Osimhen and would not stop giving the 23-year-old advice.

“Human beings are different. I remember when my time as a professional footballer many years ago, I had my personality and character. I was very outspoken but had respect for senior players.

“Osimhen is still a young guy. I don’t care what people think about me.

“When anything is on social media, people tend to take sides. I honestly don’t have any problem with Victor Osimhen.

“Before the boy went to Napoli, he was a decent young chap. I hope people around the boy advise him. He can’t continue to get into the wrong books as a star player of club and country.

“I honestly want Osimhen to do well, he has the attributes and talent to do so. Football can be unforgiven sometimes. Look at Mario Balotelli, a lot of Nigerian footballers have had this opportunity and lost it. Osimhen is at the right place and right time. My advice for him is to calm down,” Ikpeba said.