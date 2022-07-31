I remain committed to serving God – Gov Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has reiterated his commitment to serve God and humanity no matter the number of challenges he faces.

The Governor stated this Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG “The Master’s Place”, Utako, Abuja, while testifying to the goodness of God.

He explained that at the point of giving his life to God, he made a promise to worship Him with his whole strength, stressing that he is committed to keeping that promise.

The Governor attributed his courage in speaking the truth about the evil happening in the country to the impartation of God in his life and his desire to see that things are done properly.

He pointed out that the church was the main target of attacks being perpetrated by Islamic extremists whose desire is to claim the country as their own.

Governor Ortom advised Christians to stop paying lip service in worshipping God to enable him to help them to realise what they need to do for God to change the hopeless situation the country has found itself.

In his sermon, Pastor Micheal Ajiboye, who hinged his preaching on the need for Christians to remain awake at all times, admonished them to fast and pray without ceasing.