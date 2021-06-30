“I really don’t know what you were trying to prove by leaving like this” – Singer, Tiwa Savage pens emotional tribute to Obama DMW, shares throwback video of him

Nigerian singing superstar, Tiwa Savage is among the list of people who’ve been hit by the shockwaves that came with the news of Obama DMW’s demise and has taken to her IG page to pay a touching tribute to him.

Obama died from breathing complications after driving himself to the hospital for a medical check-up where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tiwa Savage penned a tribute to the late DMW crew member as she referred to him as some with a brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper and an incoming politician.

She wrote,