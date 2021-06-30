“I really don’t know what you were trying to prove by leaving like this” – Singer, Tiwa Savage pens emotional tribute to Obama DMW, shares throwback video of him

Nigerian singing superstar, Tiwa Savage is among the list of people who’ve been hit by the shockwaves that came with the news of Obama DMW’s demise and has taken to her IG page to pay a touching tribute to him.
Obama died from breathing complications after driving himself to the hospital for a medical check-up where he was pronounced dead hours later.
Taking to her Instagram page, Tiwa Savage penned a tribute to the late DMW crew member as she referred to him as some with a brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper and an incoming politician.
She wrote,
Brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper, incoming politician, I know you’d want me to add “stylish” to this list but ummmm yeah lol (abi @mekkamillions @therealjaybreeze @traficbabz @elizabeth_elohor @tiwaayankoya make I add am?)
SOMEONE SAID THEY TRIED TO RUIN YOUR REPUTATION BUT YOU SAVED THEIRS BY NOT TELLING YOUR STORY
I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you who was also as soft and kind as you. I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh, you were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones
44 my black president, you chilling now, resting well, away from this cruel world
All your boys are a wreck, I’m sure you see them all crying like babies. You better tell them to be strong men
I’m allowed to cry, I’m a girl so don’t try to console me, I won’t listen to you anyway
I really don’t know what you were trying to prove sha, by leaving like this. It is so unlike you. This isn’t the end, that thing you and I always talked about. I PROMISE I WILL DO IT and you will be proud. We are only burying your body today cause your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand and don’t worry we got @manlikeabdul_omw He must finish university or imma whoop his behind
I LOVE YOU, WE LOVE YOU HABEEB
Till we meet again KING 🕊🕊🕊