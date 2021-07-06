i-put-my-money-on-nasty-c-over-almost-any-american-rapper:-burna-boy-supports-south-african-star

Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy sang South African rapper Nasty C’s highest praises in an interview recently

Speaking on Nasty’s career, Burna Boy said that he believed the young Mzansi rapper would go very far internationally

Nasty C’s fan base was elated with the news, praising both the African Giant and the Zulu Man With Some Power

Nigerian musician Burna Boy has publicly backed Nasty C as a force to be reckoned with in America.

Speaking in an interview with DJ WHOO KID in the States, the self-proclaimed African Giant said that he bets on Nasty C more than any other artists he knows in America.

Nasty C was showered with nothing but praise by Nigerian crooner, Burna Boy. Image: @nasty_csa

Nasty C is not a stranger to America and has made some notable collaborations with US artistes. The South African rapper worked with DJ WHOO KID last year on his mixtape Zulu before the release of Zulu Man With Some Power.

Furthermore, the young rapper has worked with Davido, French Montana, ASAP Ferg and T.I, gaining fans all over the world.

Burna Boy said:

“Nasty C is a rapper, just because he’s from Africa you are going to see Afro beat – I put my money on Nasty C over almost anyone I know in America.”

Nasty C even received an invite from another huge Nigerian artist, Davido, to submit a verse for one of his hit songs, Coolest Kid In Africa.

It’s safe to say that Nasty C has made a huge and influential name for himself across international waters.

In addition, Nasty is signed to a Def Jam, a label that’s known as the home for stars like Kanye West.

Internet users react

Nasty C fans, were of course, delighted by the vote of confidence from one of Africa’s biggest exports.

@drizzyk243 said:

“I can’t wait for Nasty to Drop their song together.”

@boyoleko said:

“Burna chatting nun but factsss.”

@steinelvis said:

“The truth has never been spoken more.”

