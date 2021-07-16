Home NEWS I pray you’ll be well succeeded, Obasanjo tells Gov Udom
NEWSNews Africa

I pray you’ll be well succeeded, Obasanjo tells Gov Udom

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
i-pray-you’ll-be-well-succeeded,-obasanjo-tells-gov-udom

The former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says it has been his prayers that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel will have a good successor to sustain his developmental strides.

He added that the success story of every administration would remain incomplete without a good succession plan.

Obasanjo who stated this on Friday during the commissioning of 1km flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital maintained that success without good succession is ‘hollow.’

He said, “Your success does not stop with your economic and social development to your people, but it would be measured by your succession because success without a good succession is hollow.

“I pray and pray again that you would have a good successor.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Europe floods: 118 dead as search, rescue operations...

Akwa Ibom: Court sentences two ex-police officers, three...

INEC postpones physical registration of voters, announces new...

Nigerian Idol: Bayelsa govt takes over education of...

Photonews: General Hassan Ahmed’s burial in Abuja

Electoral bill: HURIWA hints on nationwide protest, says...

Court dismisses N1.4bn corruption charges against ex-NBA President,...

Recruitment: NSCDC announces date, venue for final screening

Osun: Oyetola sues for peace on Muslim/traditional worshippers’...

Stella Oduah: Why I was absent during voting...

Leave a Reply