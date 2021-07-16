The former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says it has been his prayers that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel will have a good successor to sustain his developmental strides.

He added that the success story of every administration would remain incomplete without a good succession plan.

Obasanjo who stated this on Friday during the commissioning of 1km flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital maintained that success without good succession is ‘hollow.’

He said, “Your success does not stop with your economic and social development to your people, but it would be measured by your succession because success without a good succession is hollow.

“I pray and pray again that you would have a good successor.”