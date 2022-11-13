‘I paid for my husband’s double life and the £1.7m debt still cripples me’

People usually think of relationship abuse as verbal or violent. But one in five women in the UK have experienced financial abuse, according to the latest research.

A looming recession is worsening the situation and right now, one in three people (37%) are either a victim in a current or past relationship, or know someone else who is. Chrissy was conned out of 500k by a romantic partner.

“Financial abuse is a crippling pandemic and speaking out about it often brings ridicule and disbelief,” says Natasha Saunders, campaigner and consultant for causes against domestic abuse.

“Having your bank accounts monitored, keeping receipts to prove the cost of things and having vital things withheld is abuse. Those are all things I suffered with my ex-husband.

“I’m over seven years free of his hold and yet my credit score is a joke. I have debt from when I was with him because he put my name on the bills.

“And the money worries he left me with won’t vanish any time soon. The legacy of financial abuse cripples many survivors’ lives long after they leave. Some even go back to the relationship because the step into the unknown is scarier than the devil they know.”

Here, one woman reveals how she’s still counting the cost after two decades of financial abuse from the one man she thought she could…

One in five women in the UK have experienced financial abuse

‘I lost more than £1 million paying for my fickle husband’ Emma, 46, from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, paid a high price after meeting and later marrying a man who was financially abusive throughout their 20-year relationship

“When I first met my husband Tom* – handsome, popular and with a home of his own – I never dreamt I’d end up saddled with debt, paying off credit cards and struggling to make a decent life for our two young children.

But that’s what I’m left with after a 20-year relationship when I worked like a dog to make ends meet while he flitted from job to job and, I now know, led a double life.

I met Tom when we both worked at the same printing rm. When my fiancé broke up with me shortly before we were due to get married, I was heartbroken and Tom was a sympathetic friend. I felt ready to love again when we got together a few months later.

Emma suffered financially due to her husband

(Image: Daily Mirror)

But I ignored the warning signs that our relationship wasn’t right. He was distant sometimes and at other times he was loving and attentive. On Valentine’s Day, just as I was about to confront him about where our relationship was going, he greeted me wearing a suit and presented me with a huge bouquet of flowers. I believed that he really cared for me and was deeply in love. Six months after we got together he said he wanted us to move to Spain. We were in our twenties – it sounded like fun.

He sold his house within six weeks and I rented mine out. We both had money, him from his house sale, but I knew it wouldn’t last forever so I got a job. But Tom acted like it was an extended holiday and lived off his money.

As his cash reserves dwindled, I got him a job at my firm but he left after two days saying the offie was too hot. He announced he’d found a job back in England so we went back home, buying a house and sharing the mortgage. I found work in a law rm and in 2005, after three years together, we got married. But a pattern began to emerge. Tom could never stick to any work and would leave jobs for trivial reasons.

Our income plummeted. He’d spend every evening on the computer, saying he was doing work research, but nothing seemed to come of it. He took out a loan on our mortgage to start a marketing business which soon failed. If I questioned him he’d get upset and threaten suicide.

He still paid his share of the mortgage but I paid for everything else including food and all the bills. He had an issue where he thought things were contaminated, so he wouldn’t let me open any post and put it in a bag to be opened by him once a month.

I never saw any bank statements.

Emma never saw any bank statements

I was working all hours just to make ends meet. Even when I had our first child in 2011, I was back at work after two weeks and when I gave birth to our son I had to take him to work with me. We applied for tax credits and relied on my parents for help.

I took over a property legal services business and took Tom on as director in charge of marketing. He sent a handful of emails in two years.

Less than a year after our son was born, he went on a two-week holiday to Gran Canaria we could ill afford and didn’t come back. He said he was struggling with his mental health.

Through the property company, he still had a good wage plus expenses and he persuaded me to pay the rent upfront for two years on his apartment out there. He was still reassuring me that he loved me and we’d all be together again soon when he moved to the Philippines to work for a charity.

I was shocked. I did some research and discovered he’d started a business there with a girlfriend he’d been with for at least 18 months. Despite everything that had happened, I was beyond devastated.

But I finally began to discover the truth. He claimed he had no money but I found out he was moving money from our joint account into ones he’d set up. He’d been pursuing multiple relationships online.

I started divorce proceedings but it’s been a nightmare. He stopped paying his share of the mortgage and I had to pay interest on the mortgage loan he took out as well as the divorce solicitor fees of £17,000. He stopped seeing the children but emailed my daughter to ask for money – I didn’t let her see the message, of course.

If it wasn’t for my parents, the children and I would be out on the streets. They sold their apartment in Spain to pay off the mortgage. I doubt I’ll ever be granted a mortgage again.

During our 20 years together, I believe I’ve lost around £1.7 million. Financial abuse is horrific. I don’t consider myself gullible, but I trusted my husband, ignoring the warning signs because I loved him.”

For support, contact Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247, see refuge.org.uk or visit gov.uk and search for domestic abuse

READ NEXT:

Power struggles and commitment issues – how to survive the 7 relationship stages

Cheating trauma can give mums-to-be ‘an out of body experience’ and trigger deep grief

‘My boyfriend takes creepy photos of women without them knowing and I’m sickened’

‘My abusive ex left me afraid of relationships – but women keep falling for me’

Sign up to our daily newsletter for the BIGGEST exclusive real life interviews, health news and more

–