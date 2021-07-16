Home ENTERTAINMENT “I never wanted a girl child” – Bovi reveals as he poses with his daughter in matching outfits
"I never wanted a girl child" – Bovi reveals as he poses with his daughter in matching outfits

Ace comedian and actor, Bovi has left fans and followers gushing as he serves father-daughter goals in new photos he shared on social media.

The proud father of three took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of himself and his daughter rocking matching outfits.

Bovi and his daughter rocked a blue T-shirt, black joggers and a white sneakers to match. Sharing the photos the comedian who has been blessed with 3 boys and 1 girl revealed he never wanted a girl child.

“I never wanted a girl child, actually!”, he captioned the adorable father-daughter photos.

On sighting the post his wife, Kris narrated how God miraculously showed up even after the “NO girl threat” from her husband.

“And then God showed up after all the girl no Dey our family ugboma threat🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #whatgodcannotdodoesnotexist”, she wrote.

