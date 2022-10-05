I Never Knew Tinubu Was This Sick And Atiku This Old – Fr Kelvin Ugwu Reacts To Trending Videos Of Politicians

Popular Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, has taken notice of viral videos showing Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, dancing in a recent photoshoot, and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential contender, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, riding a spin bike.

Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, a priest working abroad, claimed that the viral videos showed Atiku to be very ill and feeble and Tinubu to be very unwell and in need of approval.

The Catholic Priest charged the two politicians of being avaricious and claimed they had surrounded themselves with parasites and sycophants.

He wrote on his verified Facebook page;

“I never knew Atiku is this old. I never knew Tinubu is this sick. The dance video exposed Atiku as one who is really old and frail.

“The cycling video exposed Tinubu as one who is so sick and in need of validation with any video, even if it is an old video.

“The big problem with both of them is greed. The biggest problem with both of them is that those around them are more greedy. They successfully surrounded themselves with sycophants and parasites than true and genuine lovers who would tell them the truth to their faces.

“The joy is that we have an alternative. For a long time now, there has never been the third force in our elections, we have not had the privilege of having the man in the middle”.

