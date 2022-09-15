I Never Destroyed Akua GMB’s Marriage, She Confessed To Her Husband She Was Seeing Someone – AJ Poundz

It appears the brouhaha that caused the collapse of Sally Akua Amoakoah’s marriage is yet to die out as it has resurfaced back into the public domain.Recall that the collapse of Akua and Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s marriage was one of the most talked-about topics in Ghana. It was rumored that Tracey Boakye was the one who betrayed her friend Akua by telling her husband she was cheating.

During the back and forth, AJ Poundz was accused of making fun of Akua GMB who used to be her tight friend some years ago before the collapse of her marriage. However, the media personality has come out to debunk the rumors and also cleared the air.

During the interview with Delay, AJ Poundz explained that she did not mock her former friend or the collapse of her marriage.

According to AJ Poundz, she never collected any money from Dr. Kweku Oteng just to paint her friend black. But her friend Akua GMB was the one who confessed to her husband that she was seeing someone else. AJ Poundz further added that the collapse of Akua’s marriage was no one’s fault but hers.

