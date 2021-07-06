“I need an American or Canadian to come and marry me oh…this country will frustrate you from all angles” – Mercy Aigbe cries out

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her social media page to vent on how the country frustrates her citizens.

The popular thespian probably had a rough day as she spent over 4 hours in traffic and she said it has motivated her to take relocation more serious.

She used the opportunity to declare that she is looking for an American or Canadian man to marry as this would speed up the relocation.

Her post reads ;

Gridlock! Lagos on stand still! I have been in traffic for over 4hrs!



This country will frustrate you from all angles! Relocation on my mind! Abeg I need an American or Canadian to come and marry me oh! D’Owner Biko no vex! It is what it is! I no do again.

Hello Tueh! Tueh! What’s the Traffic situation report at your end? Biko help a sister! I left Mowe at 9.3oam enroute lekki, this is 2.37pm lagos Nigeria time and I am still stuck in traffic at Ojota! Will you advise me to abort mission or keep going? Have you plied this route today? Cos Omo me I don’t know why they will be patching roads at the same time! Tayaaaaad!!!