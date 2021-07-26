Kayode Oyero and Adebimpe Olajiga Published 26 July 2021

Comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess, on Monday, narrated how she met embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in the Ikeja area.

According to Princess, she met Baba Ijesha in 2008 at an event and the two decided to start making comedy skits together.

The comedienne also claimed Baba Ijesha wooed her in the process of their work relationship but she rejected his proposal.

Princess said she got close to the actor afterwards, especially after her marriage crashed around 2013.

The comedienne claimed she invested in Baba Ijesha’s education and the actor visited her at home thereafter.

Baba Ijesha, actress Iyabo Ojo, amongst others were in court as Princess further narrated the allegation of child molestation against the actor before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Baba Ijesha was yet to speak as of the time of filing this report. He was represented by Babatunde Ogala SAN, amongst others while the prosecutor, the Lagos State Government, was represented by Olayinka Adeyemi.

The Bioreports News had earlier reported that Baba Ijesha has been in the eye of the storm since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.

The actor, who is being tried by Justice Taiwo over charges bothering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor, was granted bail on the ground that it was his fundamental human rights.

The actor was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The court subsequently granted Baba Ijesha bail on June 24, 2021.