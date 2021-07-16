“I may never understand why women come for an event half naked whereas their male counterparts are fully dressed” – Nigerian Catholic priest

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, has taken to Facebook to mull over the way men and women dress to events.

The priest revealed that he has been pondering on why women dress half-naked and expose their bodies, while men are always fully clothed.

According to him, he has concluded that he may never understand why both genders think differently.

He also averred that men flaunt money while women flaunt their bodies at events.

“One thing I may never understand is why women come for an event half naked or dress in just pants and bra, whereas their male counterparts are fully dressed. I simply may not understand why men flaunt money and women flaunt body,” he wrote.

