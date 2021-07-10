Home ENTERTAINMENT “I love my body more after butt surgery” – BBNaija star, Nina
ENTERTAINMENT

“I love my body more after butt surgery” – BBNaija star, Nina

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“i-love-my-body-more-after-butt-surgery”-–-bbnaija-star,-nina

Former Big Brother . housemate, Nina Ivy has revealed that her recent butt enlargement surgery made her love her body more.

The reality star in a recent interview with Bioreports News where she shared her post-surgery experience noted that she is now nore confident with her new banging body.

According to her, she had always desired to transform her body especially after she welcomed her first child with her husband. Speaking further, she disclosed that until her surgery, she had always had to put on body shapers to achieve the hourglass figure she so much desired.

In her words,

“I have always wanted to make some changes to my body, especially after the birth of my child and this was a perfect time.

“Since I made that decision, I feel great and love my body more. I always had to wear body shapers with certain outfits but now, I don’t have to.

“My advice to people who troll celebrities that undergo cosmetic surgery is that they should channel their energy into what will benefit them and let people live their lives.”

