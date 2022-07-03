“I love Davido and Burna Boy” – Singer Wizkid declares (video)

Music icon, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has declared his love for his colleagues, Davido and Burna Boy.

Much to the delight of fans, the Grammy award winner declared during his performance last night at the 2022 Afro Nation music festival that he’s got lots of love for fellow superstar singers, Davido and Burna Boy.

He went on to thank the fans for supporting them.

“I want to tell you something tonight, I got Love for Burna Boy and Davido. And I want to thank you the fans for supporting us, we won’t be here without you”, He said.

This declaration, however, stirred massive reactions from fans of the Nigerian legendary singers, who believe there’s a perceived beef between them. See some comments as you scroll.

@fredycj, “Love all the way. We all need peace and love especially those fans way like fight and quarrel.”

@frankzyfitness, “No be to talk, why you and Davido never collabo? Abi the love no reach there”.

@cyndi_carson, “Lol I know these people don’t have beef. It’s the fans that don’t have money to eat that are fighting dumb battles.”

@mason.boms_, “Normally them no hate themselves na fanbase de diss each other”.

@iamkuranyii, “What do you mean you love David I don’t buy data for peace I need war everyday 💯”.

Watch video below,

