I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot with Jumanji’s Madison Iseman lands October premiere – digitalspy.com

The I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series reboot is set to air in October via Amazon Prime Video.



The news was confirmed by showrunner Sara Goodman during Comic-Con on Friday (July 23), and while no specific date was indicated it will air just in time for the Halloween season.

The show is a modernised take on the classic 1997 horror movie of the same name, and is is written and executive produced by Goodman.

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s official description says that it “honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.”

Goodman’s writing will be based on the Lois Duncan novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer, written in 1973.

The new Amazon show will feature a similar story to the movie, following a group of teenagers from a town that has plenty of mystery and many secrets. They will be stalked by a strange killer, a dark character who torments the teens one year after a deadly accident that took place on their graduation night.

Producing I Know What You Did Last Summer alongside Goodman is Shay Hatten, who was previously set to write the reboot scripts. The series is being created via Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV.

Jumanji star Madison Iseman is set to appear in the series as well as Light as a Feather star Brianne Tju. Other castings include Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Bill Heck. Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland.



I Know What You Did Last Summer will air in October via Amazon Prime Video.

