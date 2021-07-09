“I know their songs but I don’t know what they look like” – American rapper, Bia clears the air after Nigerians dragged her for claiming she doesn’t know Wizkid, Davido or Burna Boy

American rapper, Bia has cleared the air after Nigerians dragged her for claiming she doesn’t know Nigerian A list singers, Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Bia came under fire by a number of Nigerians on social media for claiming she doesn’t know who Nigerian superstars, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are, during a live session on hip-hop queen, Nicki Minaj‘s Instagram page.

During the live session, Nicki Minaj who was the host had given Bia the options of the International super acts and much to the surprise of many, including Nicki herself, Bia claimed that she knows neither of the three superstars.

This didn’t sit well with Nigerian netizens who took to different social media platforms to drag her to filth, with many claiming they don’t know her either.

Following the backlash, Bia has now taken to Twitter to declare her love for Nigeria and tender an apology as she explained that she’s familiar with Davido, Wizkid and Burna’s songs but doesn’t know what they look like.

In her words,

“I said I don’t know what they all look like doesn’t mean I don’t know their music 🤗🧡🇳🇬 I didn’t mean to offend anyone 🙏🏾 #LOVE”.

See her post below,