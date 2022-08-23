“I killed them because they were saying ‘Fire’ when I told them to say ‘God” – Man arrested for stoning his two children to death says

A 25-year-old father, Elisha Tari, who was arrested for killing two of his children in Adamawa, has given reasons for the heinous crime.

Tari was arrested by men of the Adamawa State Police Command last Thursday, August 18, for stoning two of his children (3 and 5 years old, respectively) to death.

The suspect, while being paraded before newsmen on Monday, August 22, confessed to the crime. According to him, he got provoked when the two kids kept saying “fire” when he asked them to say God.

“I became irritated and provoked by their action as a result which I picked up stones and hit them on their heads to death. I smoke indian hemp, drink alcohol and inhale snuff. I do not in any way take tramadol or any other hard drugs.” He said

According to him, his wife and the mother of the deceased children left their matrimonial home over 2 months ago and all efforts to make her return proved abortive.

He claimed he went to his in-laws on several occasions to persuade their daughter to return home, but his in-laws denied him access to his wife and instead kept on deceiving him.

He said the deceased children came to meet him on that fateful day while he was cooking, and he asked them when their mother would return home.

He further stated that he has a psychological problem, and was once tied with chains because of a mental disorder.