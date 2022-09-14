I Keep Seeing Flames; Prophet Nigel Gaisie Drops Another Prophecy Ahead Of 2024 Elections

The General Overseer and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has shared another prophecy ahead of the 2024 elections.The man of God has taken to his Facebook page to disclose that he has been seeing flames in the air but he has been intervening and praying for the country.

He wrote:

“One of the major reasons why the country Umuafia is intact is the hope or belief the general majority have in the opposition parties. As a Prophet, I keep seeing flames but I am always on my altars working and speaking against it spiritually, and *where I have to make a call, I make that call**

I picked it ahead of time last year and I have informed the appropriate people about the infamous and reckless decision of the E.C to compile new voters register using the Umuafia card as the only source of voting in the next elections and it will be the worse manipulative tool of the wishes of the good people of Umuafia EVER IN HISTORY. The EC has wasted over $200million in the name of procuring new voters’ register in the past elections, so WHY THIS INFAMOUS PATH AGAIN**

As a prophet, I will ‘CRY IT OUT, LOUDLY*ahead of time especially to the opposition party’CDN*…NOT TO ALLOW THIS EVIL DESIRE TO SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY’ …THEY SHOULD NEVER REPEAT PAST MISTAKES…..God is waiting on them to deliver this country out of the hands of this “wicked regime*, they should not REPEAT MISTAKES …God is waiting on THEM**..he that has ears should listen to what the spirit is saying***

God bless our nation, all should be calm for the best is yet to come but say no to NEW VOTER REGISTER**…The Opposition Parties Shld not be DULL****.Greetings from South Africa…

#BLESSINGS., AMEN…



